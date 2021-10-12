Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced to launch 4th edition of Khushi ka Season. The month-long campaign will offer bumper deals on everything - loans, marquee brands and Smart EMI offers.

Launched ahead of the festival season, Khushi ka Season 4.0 has on offer something for everyone. The customers of the bank will get discounts, cashbacks and Smart EMI offers on purchases from Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon.in, TataCLiQ, and bigbasket, as well as on brands such as OnePlus, LG, Sony, Samsung, Oppo, TCL, Bosch, Eureka Forbes, Urban Company, and Apollo Pharmacy encompassing categories from electronics to essentials, apparel, groceries, shopping, medicines, food delivery and home needs.

“Customers can also buy a range of products on Kotak Smart EMI. There are a wide range of hyperlocal offers on general stores, bakeries, salons, restaurants and other local shops. KMBL has partnered with Swiggy, Pepperfry, Tata 1mg, Licious, Bewakoof.com etc,. to offer ‘never-before-seen’ ‘Every day Special’ deals. Besides, discounts on e-vouchers are available on a range of brands. All offers are open to KMBL debit and credit cardholders via offline and online channels," a press release said.

During the festive period, KMBL is offering attractive rates on a variety of loans. Here is what on offer:

KMBL’s home loans begin at an interest rate of 6.5% per annum.

In addition, personal loans start at 10.25% p.a., loans against property from 7.25% p.a., and two-wheeler loans at 16.49%* p.a.

Attractive interest rates are also available on loans against securities, business loans, healthcare finance and working capital solutions.

Further, there are special offers with processing fee waivers on gold loans, agri finance, construction equipment loans, commercial vehicles, car loans, and tractor finance.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "As we enter the festive season, we are pleased to bring back Khushi ka Season for our customers. As we slowly get back to normalcy, our aim is to spread more cheer by giving our customers access to the best offers, deals and rates, adding more value to their festive purchases.

“We have also expanded the reach of the festival by tying up with local stores, giving our customers more choices, while at the same time lending support to our neighbourhood shops."

