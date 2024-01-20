Kotak Mahindra Bank approves proposal to raise 10,000 crore via NCDs

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board on Saturday approved the proposal to raise ₹10,000 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The funds can be raised in one or more tranches and is subject to approval of the members of the bank.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited ("Bank") have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, approved a proposal to enable the Board of Directors of the Bank to raise funds by way of issuance of Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures, on a private placement basis, for an amount up to Rs. 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches / series, during FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the members of the Bank and any other approvals as may be necessary," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.