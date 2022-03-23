Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank acquire nearly 8% stake each in ONDC

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank acquire nearly 8% stake each in ONDC

ONDC is engaged in creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services
1 min read . 03:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank said they wish to participate in the creation of infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem and has therefore made the investment in ONDC.

Private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have each acquired 7.84% stake in Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) for 10 crore.

"This is to inform you that ONDC has on March 22, 2022 allotted Axis Bank 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 100 each for a consideration of 10 crore. Post allotment, the shareholding of the Bank in ONDC is 7.84%," Axis Bank said in a filing.

In a separate filing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it has subscribed to 10,00,000 equity shares of ONDC for a consideration of 10 crore, translating into an equity shareholding of 7.84% in ONDC as on 22 March.

ONDC was incorporated in India on December 30, 2021 and is into creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

Both Banks said they wish to participate in the creation of infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem and has therefore made the investment in ONDC.

