Kotak banker eyed for CEO role calls for shift from loans to bonds

A large chunk of Indian corporate borrowing needs to shift from bank loans to the bond market, allowing banks to reduce direct lending exposure and churn their portfolios, a senior banker at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.
A large chunk of Indian corporate borrowing needs to shift from bank loans to the bond market, allowing banks to reduce direct lending exposure and churn their portfolios, a senior banker at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.
“In India, banks are still the primary source of capital for a lot of companies other than those rated AAA, AA-plus. We must move more to the capital market,” Paritosh Kashyap, whole‑time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in an interview.
“In India, banks are still the primary source of capital for a lot of companies other than those rated AAA, AA-plus. We must move more to the capital market,” Paritosh Kashyap, whole‑time director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in an interview.
For years, bankers and companies have discussed ways to deepen India’s bond market, where 85% of issuances come from AAA-rated issuers. That is because long-term investors such as pension and insurance companies are barred from buying securities rated below AA. For those below that threshold, the bank lending market comes at a higher price given the higher risk associated with their ratings.
Kashyap, a veteran who has spent over three decades at the $43-billion private lender, believes that banks should be churning their portfolios, making loans or underwriting bonds and then downselling to others.
Kotak, he said, already has both traditional lending and debt investments depending upon market conditions, but he cautioned that any broad change in funding patterns will take time because it depends on stronger credit ecosystems, more mature borrowers and deeper capital markets.
Reported to be among the internal contenders for the chief executive role at the private lender, Kashyap said at Kotak Mahindra Bank, there is a practice of using credit substitutes, or investments in companies' debt issuances, to supplement credit. These investments stood at ₹43,291 crore, accounting for 7.6% of total customer assets in the three months through June, up from 6.9% a year ago. These added 100 basis points (bps) to the bank’s Q1 FY27 (first quarter of fiscal year 2027) credit growth.
Banks experiment with credit alternatives
“For us, it does not make a difference whether we are giving a loan to a corporate or investing in its commercial paper,” said Kashyap.
He said that loans create an obligation to maintain priority sector lending. However, investment instruments do not have that obligation. Under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks must disburse at least 40% of their net loans to sectors such as agriculture, small businesses, and education.
“For us, that is more economical from a structural perspective and wherever possible, we make investments, and wherever we cannot, we do more working capital, trade finance, and loans. We look at it collectively,” said Kashyap.
As per Care Ratings, corporate bonds account for roughly 21% of the total debt market, underscoring the large presence of government securities and the continued reliance on bank financing. In terms of economic size, the corporate bond market represents only about 16% of gross domestic product (GDP), substantially lower than China (36%) and the US (40%), it said in a note on 15 June.
However, he added that the journey towards deeper bond markets has begun. The capital markets and mutual funds are growing faster than before, although more money is in equities than in debt.
While outstanding corporate bonds stood at ₹60.6 trillion in July, total bank credit stood at ₹220.8 trillion, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and RBI.
The move between loans and credit substitutes is quite fluid at Kotak, said Kashyap.
“In May and June, when the risks of war were heightened, the capital market rates went up, and commercial papers were available at 7-8%. Companies won't borrow short-term loans from banks at those rates, and we consciously moved out of the loans and into the commercial paper market because it gave us a higher yield,” he said.
Leadership question hangs over Kotak
Interestingly, Kashyap is expected to be among the candidates who could succeed chief executive Ashok Vaswani when the CEO’s term ends in December. Asked about his candidature, Kashyap said it was for the board and RBI to take a call on the selection of the chief executive officer (CEO), and he would not like to comment.
In June, the bank said Vaswani, appointed CEO after founder Uday Kotak’s term ended in September 2023, did not wish to seek re-appointment ‘for personal reasons’.
The bank has seen a few other senior executive departures over the past couple of years. The latest after the CEO’s announcement was the group president and head of commercial banking, Manish Kothari, who will step down on 30 September. Then, deputy managing director Shanti Ekambaram retired in October 2025, while former joint managing director K.V.S. Manian left for the CEO role at Federal Bank in 2024.
- India's companies still depend heavily on banks despite the growth of the bond market.
- Kotak's Kashyap wants lenders to originate debt and distribute risk widely.
- Lower-rated borrowers remain largely excluded from India's bond market today.
- Debt investments offer banks structural flexibility and fewer regulatory obligations.
- CEO contender, Kashyap, advocates deeper capital markets but expects gradual change.