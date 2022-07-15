Kotak Mahindra Bank completes integration with new tax portal

Customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank--individuals as well as corporates--can now pay their direct taxes through the e-pay tax tab on the portal using Kotak net banking or by visiting a branch
MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the completion of its technical integration with the new income tax e-filing portal, a move that the bank said makes it one of the first private banks to be fully integrated with the new portal.
In a statement the lender said customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank--individuals as well as corporates--can now pay their direct taxes through the e-pay tax tab on the portal using Kotak net banking or by visiting a branch. This will make the tax payment process simple, instant and convenient for its customers, it said.
In October 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank had said it became the first scheduled private sector bank to receive approval as a collections partner for taxes, after the announcement to permit all banks to participate in government business.
Dipak Gupta, joint managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “We are immensely proud of our teams for incorporating the holistic tax payment solution into our banking systems in a short time. With this facility, Kotak Bank becomes one of the first to offer a direct taxes payment ecosystem across all our channels."