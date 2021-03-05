The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly ₹2 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has sold 1,09,48,925 equity shares of ₹10 each (10 per cent of its stake) of ECA Trading Services Limited to Kotak Securities (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank), at a consideration of ₹1.98 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.