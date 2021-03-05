Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10% stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm

The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly ₹2 crore.

The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.

"The holding of the bank at the consolidated level continues to be 20 per cent," the filing added.

The transaction was completed on March 4, 2021, said the lender.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 0.06 per cent up at ₹1,898 apiece on BSE in morning trade.

