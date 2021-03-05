Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10% stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm

Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10% stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s branch in New Delhi. Photo by Pradeep Gaur/ Mint.
1 min read . 11:25 AM IST Staff Writer

The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly 2 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has sold 1,09,48,925 equity shares of 10 each (10 per cent of its stake) of ECA Trading Services Limited to Kotak Securities (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank), at a consideration of 1.98 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The holding of the bank at the consolidated level continues to be 20 per cent," the filing added.

The transaction was completed on March 4, 2021, said the lender.

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 0.06 per cent up at 1,898 apiece on BSE in morning trade.

