Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10% stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The divestment, Kotak said, was done to comply with prudential limit stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India on investment in a non-financial services entity.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly ₹2 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it has divested 10 per cent stake in ECA Trading Services to one of its subsidiaries for nearly ₹2 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has sold 1,09,48,925 equity shares of ₹10 each (10 per cent of its stake) of ECA Trading Services Limited to Kotak Securities (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank), at a consideration of ₹1.98 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has sold 1,09,48,925 equity shares of ₹10 each (10 per cent of its stake) of ECA Trading Services Limited to Kotak Securities (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank), at a consideration of ₹1.98 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.