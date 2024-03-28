Kotak Mahindra Bank share price up by 1%, after Company acquires Sonata Finance in ₹537 crore deal
As previously communicated in February 2023 and October 2023, the Kotak Mahindra Bank had expressed its intention to acquire Sonata Finance. Now finalized, this acquisition brings Sonata's extensive microfinance network under the Kotak Mahindra Bank umbrella.
Kotak Mahindra Bank announced the successful acquisition of Sonata Finance Private Limited ("Sonata"). This acquisition, finalized today for a total consideration of approximately Rs. 537 crore, marks Kotak Mahindra Bank's full ownership of Sonata.