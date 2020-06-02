Kotak Mahindra Bank extends EMI moratorium till August. Check eligibility, terms

• The Bank would be presenting the post-dated cheques / actioning ECS or NACH -mandates etc., provided by the customers, for collection as per the respective due dates from June 1, 2020. Customers who are desirous of availing the relief for New Moratorium period under the RBI circular, must provide relevant details to the Bank within seven days (or extended date as may be permitted by the Bank) from their first due date falling on or after June 1, 2020. Click here to provide the details. The Bank will consider the requests on merits of the case.