Kotak Mahindra Bank launches corporate customer platform fyn
- Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to introduce a new loan origination and management system that would digitize the process from loan application, to sanction, to disbursal
Mumbai: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday launched Kotak fyn, a unified portal for corporate customers to track their payments, collections, trade and other services related to their bank accounts.
