Mumbai: Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday launched Kotak fyn, a unified portal for corporate customers to track their payments, collections, trade and other services related to their bank accounts.

The bank is also planning to introduce a new loan origination and management system that would digitize the process from loan application, to sanction, to disbursal. While this loan origination and management system is expected to reduce the turnaround time for corporate borrowers, the bank also believes this will make the process more transparent.

“While the formal launch of fyn is today, some of our customers have already experienced it. We think it is an integrated platform which will continuously evolve to take care of customer needs," said KVS Manian, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The platform would be available to all business banking customers of the bank, irrespective of their size. As long as a customer uses working capital products or loans from the bank, they would not have to pay anything additional for accessing fyn, Manian said.

Manian said that during covid, corporates and businesses scaled up their digital engagements and the bank saw significant traction in digital engagement.

“While work from home has been reversed to some extent and covid-19 is gone, I think the digital adoption is here to stay and corporates will increasingly engage with banks in a far more digital manner than before," he said.

In a statement, the bank said Kotak fyn’s single platform reduces complexity and friction for customers. It eliminates the need for multiple logins and disparate user interfaces, making all trade and service transactions seamless and convenient for customers, it said.