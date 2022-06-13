Kotak Mahindra Bank launches Kotak NationBuilders salary account

The Kotak NationBuilders Salary account will be offered to all salaried individuals working with the central, state government and public sector employees and will provide access to a full range of products and services.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) has announced the launch of Kotak NationBuilders Salary Account, a corporate salary account aimed at employees of public sector units (PSUs).
The account comes with lifetime zero balance facility, preferential service charges-free locker, free cash deposit up to ₹2 lakh a month and 30 free transactions a month.
There will be a free RuPay Platinum Debit Card for employees along with a free add-on debit card for family members. Further, the account will also come with personal accident coverage (accidental death – rail and road only) of up to 50 lakh and partial/permanent disability cover due to road, rail accident of up to ₹30 lakh.
Virat Diwanji, group president-retail liabilities and branch banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: “The Kotak NationBuilders Salary account has been designed to appreciate and applaud the country’s nation builders and their resilience and fortitude in evolving economic landscape. It is an honour and privilege for us to be their bankers and empower them and their loved ones through need-based products and services."
The RuPay Platinum Debit Card will offer up to 5% cash back and offers on select Indian brands and four complimentary domestic as well as two complimentary international lounge access at airports per year.
Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said, “The card comes with a host of benefits catering to their needs that includes insurance cover as well as an Education Cover for dependent child. We believe that the powerpacked features of the card backed by cutting-edge technology will bring an unmatched, unique and safe digital payment experience to our users. With RuPay, we are constantly creating innovative offerings for seamless payment for our customers as a way of life. We are confident that this launch is a step ahead to make RuPay the preferred card of India."