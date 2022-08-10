Kotak Mahindra Bank launches lifestyle-focused corporate salary account

“At Kotak Bank, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unique experiences across our product portfolio. One of the key areas undergoing an overhaul in terms of customer experience is the corporate salary account. For a long time, the corporate salary account benefits used to include no minimum balance commitments, zero transaction charges and some access to other banking products with a sustained relationship. We believe now is the time to disrupt this space – by offering rewards that span beyond banking and designing a truly premium value proposition. Kotak Crème is all about banking like never before. In time, we aim to make Kotak Crème a key differentiator to the employee experience offered by our clients," said Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels & Customer Experience Delivery.