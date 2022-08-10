Kotak Mahindra Bank launches lifestyle-focused corporate salary account

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches lifestyle-focused corporate salary account1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
Kotak Crème account will come with a host of privileges and rewards across lifestyle, travel, healthcare, dining, skilling and learning experiences.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of Kotak Crème, a lifestyle-focused corporate salary account, offering an upgraded banking experience to new-age professionals working with eminent corporates.
With Kotak Bank’s flagship premium banking programme, Privy League at the core of its design, Kotak Crème account will come with a host of privileges and rewards across lifestyle, travel, healthcare, dining, skilling and learning experiences.
The account will offer premium rewards and banking experiences to each employee of the partner corporate that includes MNCs, consulting firms, law firms, non retail FIs and unicorn companies.
“At Kotak Bank, we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unique experiences across our product portfolio. One of the key areas undergoing an overhaul in terms of customer experience is the corporate salary account. For a long time, the corporate salary account benefits used to include no minimum balance commitments, zero transaction charges and some access to other banking products with a sustained relationship. We believe now is the time to disrupt this space – by offering rewards that span beyond banking and designing a truly premium value proposition. Kotak Crème is all about banking like never before. In time, we aim to make Kotak Crème a key differentiator to the employee experience offered by our clients," said Puneet Kapoor, President - Products, Alternate Channels & Customer Experience Delivery.
Kotak Crème is being launched in Bengaluru owing to the city’s diverse hotbed of talent and corporates. Each salary account comes with preferential banking services, including a complimentary Zen Credit Card. The account holder can avail of complimentary airport lounge access and also gift Privy League privileges to their family members. Kotak Crème also offers subscription to top lifestyle brands offering Health & Wellness, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Knowledge/Learning & Fitness experiences.
It provides access to unlimited learning and entertainment powered by content and podcast platforms including Amazon Kindle and Disney Hotstar and health and fitness benefits led by special offers from Pharmeasy and Curefit. It also offers preferential pricing on a range of lending needs across personal, home and vehicle loans. Access to emergency funds via over draft facility up to five times of salary limit and salary payday loan at attractive interest rates are added benefits.