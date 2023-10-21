Kotak Mahindra Bank to appoint Ashok Vaswani as MD & CEO
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday announced that the Reserve Bank of India gave its approval to the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. The appointment which is subject to shareholders approval will be for a period of three years from the date of taking charge which shall not be later than January 1, 2024, the bank said.