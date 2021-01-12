Kotak MF launches scheme for tracking Nasdaq

The first such scheme—Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 ETF—has delivered a return of 25.04% CAGR since its launch, 30.83% over the past three years and 49.58% over the past one year, according to Value Research data (as of 8 January). However, the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq ETF directly holds the stocks of US tech companies whereas the Kotak Nasdaq 100 Fund of Funds will hold them indirectly through US ETFs. This adds an extra layer of expenses, but the difference can be marginal if low-cost ETFs are chosen.