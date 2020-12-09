Kotak MF’s global fund is a targeted play on real estate in East Asia, Australia

According to the Kotak AMC presentation, the Sumitomo Mitsui fund gave returns of 26.4%, 5.5%. 20% and 12.6% in calendar years 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 in rupee terms, respectively. It’s worst calendar year return was in 2015 when it gave -0.23%. The Nifty (as measured by the Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES), by contrast, gave returns of 13.5%, 4.6%, 30.1% and 3.9%, in the same periods, respectively, meaning that it was beaten in three of the past four years by the Sumitomo Mitsui fund. In the current calendar year, however, the Nifty is up 9.77%, while the Sumitomo Mitsui fund is up 5.47% (as of November 2020), according to the Kotak AMC presentation.