Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd (Kotak Prime), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, today announced that it has acquired the passenger vehicle finance portfolio of Ford Credit India, the Indian financing arm of Ford Motor Company.

Ford Credit has been operating in India since 2015.

The acquisition gives Kotak Prime access to over 16,000 high-quality customers with a total loan outstanding of ₹425 crore. Ford Credit customers will transition to Kotak Prime in a planned manner over the next few months.

Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime said, "The acquisition of Ford Credit’s loan portfolio further reiterates our continued commitment to grow our vehicle financing business and have a strong presence in this space. We would like to welcome Ford customers to Kotak Group and look forward to supporting their future financing needs with Kotak’s wide suite of product offerings."

In September 2021, Kotak Mahindra Group had announced the acquisition of the vehicle financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Finance Private Limited, comprising passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Kotak Mahindra Prime is in the business of financing all passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. It is India's leading car finance company since 1996 and started financing two-wheelers since 2018. The company is dedicated to financing in the form of loans for dealers and retail customers. The company offers financing for the entire range of passenger cars, multi-utility vehicles, pre-owned cars and two-wheelers.

