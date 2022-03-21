Kotak Securities launches no brokerage plan for those under 30

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kotak Securities has launched a 'No Brokerage Plan' for its customers under 30 years of age. Under this plan, such customers will have to pay no brokerage charge on transactions including delivery trades and intraday trades across equity, currency, commodity and F&O segments.

Kotak Securities' customers can subscribe to the plan for a yearly payment of ₹499. Those opting for this plan will also get vouchers worth ₹1,998 post onboarding. Research insights from the broking firm's analysts too will form part of the plan.

According to the press release, the 'No Brokerage Plan' is available for self-directed investors and traders, and those trading through dealers or other service executives will be charged brokerage as per their chosen plans.