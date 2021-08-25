Kotak Securities launches three new curated portfolios

MUMBAI: Full-service stockbroker Kotak Securities Ltd on Wednesday launched three new ‘Ace Portfolios’– a collection of curated ‘smallcase’ portfolios for retail investors.

‘Smallcases’ are portfolios of stocks and ETFs based on specific themes and strategies and are designed to simplify investment decisions and avoid the research required by individuals when self-directing their investments.

Of the three new ‘portfolios, one is curated by Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, an investment advisory firm founded by Sunil Singhania, and the other two portfolios are curated by Kotak Securities’ in-house research team.

Abakkus Smart Premier League is a curated portfolio that helps generate alpha and risk-adjusted returns for investors by creating a benchmark agnostic portfolio predominantly within the Top-250 listed companies.

On the other hand, Kotak Securities’ own portfolios – The Wall, provides recommendations of high Return on Equity (RoE) companies with strong corporate governance standards and Master Blaster – a basket of large-cap stocks with diversified sectoral exposure.

Jaideep Hansraj, managing director and chief executive officer, Kotak Securities said, “The introduction of a new range of ‘Ace Portfolios’ will help our investors to make intelligent decisions while investing in select portfolios. The insights that the ‘Ace Portfolios’ offer are well researched and will provide an edge to investors on the Kotak Securities’ platform."

These portfolios are curated investment recommendations by established registered investment advisors and research analysts and come with a nominal fee for all users of Kotak Securities’ investing platform. The recommendations will be reviewed regularly by the managers ensuring that the portfolio continues to reflect the underlying strategy.

As on 30 June 2021, Kotak Securities had a national footprint of 152 branches and 1,510 franchisees and satellite offices across 360 cities in India serving 23 lakh customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.