Kotak Securities ties up with Interactive Brokers

MUMBAI: Joining the ranks of major brokerages capitalising on the interest in international investing, Kotak Securities has tied up with NASDAQ-listed Interactive Brokers to offer foreign stock markets to its Indian customers as well as non-resident Indians (NRIs).

Interactive Brokers has a market capitalisation of about $23.2 billion and has a direct presence in India through a group company, offering trading on Indian exchanges and an office in Mumbai. A surge in the US equities in recent years accompanied by appreciation of the dollar against the Indian rupee have heightened interest in international investing. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has delivered a CAGR of around 24% in rupee terms over the past five years.

Indians are allowed to remit up to $2,50,000 per annum for investment in foreign stocks and bonds per year. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, about $431.41 million was remitted in FY 2019-20 for this purpose. These shot up to $73.61 million in September from $27.37 million in the preceding month in anticipation of a 5% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on LRS remittances above ₹7 lakh from 1 October. The TCS can be set off against other taxes due by the taxpayer.

"We have a client base of 22.5 lakhs and 6.5 lakh active clients. Customers who opt for this service will have to pay a flat brokerage of 1.99 USD regardless of the size of their trades," said Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities.

Rivals HDFC Securities and Axis Securities have already entered this space with partnerships with Stockal and Vested Finance, both fintechs operating in this field.

