Kotak Securities ties up with Interactive Brokers

Indians are allowed to remit up to $2,50,000 per annum for investment in foreign stocks and bonds per year. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, about $431.41 million was remitted in FY 2019-20 for this purpose. These shot up to $73.61 million in September from $27.37 million in the preceding month in anticipation of a 5% Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on LRS remittances above ₹7 lakh from 1 October. The TCS can be set off against other taxes due by the taxpayer.