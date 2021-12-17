Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, today said it'll acquire a 7.50 per cent stake in Entroq Technologies Private Ltd (ETPL), for ₹3 crore.

The acquisition will be carried out in terms of primary share issuance of 100 equity shares and 10,568 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares to Kotak Securities for ₹3 crore.

"Kotak Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank), has entered into a definitive agreement with Entroq Technologies Private Limited (ETPL) dated December 17, 2021, for acquiring 7.50% in the total share capital of ETPL," Kotak Securities said in a stock exchange statement.

The company said the total cash consideration is " ₹3 crore for a total 7.5 per cent stake in the share capital of ETPL by way of 100 equity shares for ₹2,811.99 each and 10,568 CCCPS for ₹2,811.99 each (face value of ₹10 and premium of ₹2,801.99 for both equity and CCCPS)".

ETPL is a financial technology company, focused on providing short-curated financial news platforms and a social community (Circles) for early-stage investors and millennials.

The acquisition is expected to be closed by the end of December, the company said.

