Kotak Securities to acquire 7.50% stake in Entroq Technologies
Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, today said it'll acquire a 7.50 per cent stake in Entroq Technologies Private Ltd (ETPL), for 3 crore.

The acquisition will be carried out in terms of primary share issuance of 100 equity shares and 10,568 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares to Kotak Securities for 3 crore.

"Kotak Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank), has entered into a definitive agreement with Entroq Technologies Private Limited (ETPL) dated December 17, 2021, for acquiring 7.50% in the total share capital of ETPL," Kotak Securities said in a stock exchange statement.

The company said the total cash consideration is " 3 crore for a total 7.5 per cent stake in the share capital of ETPL by way of 100 equity shares for 2,811.99 each and 10,568 CCCPS for 2,811.99 each (face value of 10 and premium of 2,801.99 for both equity and CCCPS)".

ETPL is a financial technology company, focused on providing short-curated financial news platforms and a social community (Circles) for early-stage investors and millennials. 

The acquisition is expected to be closed by the end of December, the company said.

