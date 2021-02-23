Kotak Special Situation fund invests 250 crore in Sanjaya Mariwala’s SPV

Acquisition of Setu and Edence will help fuel the growth of Setu and Edence by creating a focussed growth trajectory in the B2C space.

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) – managed by Kotak InvestmentAdvisors Limited (KIAL), today announced that it has invested ₹250 crore in Sanjaya Mariwala’Kotak Special Situation Fund Invests ₹250 crore in Sanjaya Mariwala’s SPVs Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to help the latter buy-out two B2C supplement businesses – “Setu" and “Edence" from Omniactive Health Technologies Limited (OmniActive) as well as provide dry-powder for further investment in the nutraceuticals businesses.

Srini Sriniwasan , Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said, “We are delighted to announce Kotak Special Situation Fund’s investment in Sanjaya Mariwala’s vision of making Setu and Edence world-class nutraceuticals companies. We believe that he is well poised to capture the increasing trend towards health-conscious lifestyle and focus on natural health supplements."

Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said, "Kotak Special Situations Fund's ₹250 crore investment in Sanjaya Mariwala's SPV is in line with the fund'sobjective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by providing bespoke capital solutions."

Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, focuses on the Alternate Assets business of the Group. KIAL was set up in early 2005 to bring a sharper focus to the Group’s alternate assets and has raised in aggregate ~USD 4.6 billion across different asset classes including Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, Infrastructure Funds, Special Situations Fund, Listed Strategies and Investment Advisory, all led by independent investment teams.