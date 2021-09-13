Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) today announced an investment of ₹1,000 crore to back TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVS SCS) and promoters of the TVS Family. TVS SCS, a third party logistics (3PL) services provider, has strong capabilities in providing supply chain solutions, freight forwarding and last mile logistics with long standing relationships with marquee clients.

Under the transaction, KSSF has financed TS Rajam Rubbers Private Limited with ₹800 crore in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to help the promoter, R Dinesh acquire CDPQ’s stake in TVS SCS. The investments will help the TVS family consolidate their holdings in TVS SCS. Additionally, KSSF has invested ₹200 crore in the form of equity in TVS SCS.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We are delighted to support the TVS group and R Dinesh in consolidating their ownership in a valuable and high growth technology led business. This financing support demonstrates Kotak’s ability to work closely with entrepreneurs and business owners as a confidante and preferred partner to find solutions to complex issues."

Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We look forward to working with R Dinesh and supporting TVS SCS leverage its strong capabilities to provide innovative supply chain technology solutions. This investment is in line with our objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering customised solutions to fit the needs of each business and is a win-win for all."

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) is an alternative investment fund managed by the Alternate Asset Management Company - Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd. KSSF currently manages a $1 billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations, credit and distressed space in India.

