Kotak Special Situations Fund invests in TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Eshwar Karra, CEO – Kotak Special Situations Fund at Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said, “We look forward to working with R Dinesh and supporting TVS SCS leverage its strong capabilities to provide innovative supply chain technology solutions. This investment is in line with our objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering customised solutions to fit the needs of each business and is a win-win for all."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}