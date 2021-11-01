Kotak Special Situations Fund to invest Rs1,000 crore in Sify’s Data Center business

Under the transaction, the KSSF investment will be in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures, which will convert into equity based on the operational performance of SISL over a specified reference period. The funds would be used to invest in SISL’s current plan under execution of developing new data centres in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad and for investment in renewable energy requirements for its operational and new data centres for up to Rs4,000 crore ($530 million).

