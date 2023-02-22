Kotak's alternative investment fund pumps in ₹1,070 cr in Biocon. Details here
- Biocon plans to utilise the proceeds for financing its subsidiary Biocon Biologics' acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris to create a global vertically integrated biosimilars player.
Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) on Wednesday announced an investment of a whopping RS 1,070 crore in Indian biopharmaceutical major, Biocon. The Bangalore-based pharma company plans to utilise the proceeds for financing its subsidiary Biocon Biologics' acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris to create a global vertically integrated biosimilars player.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×