Kotak’s realty fund invests 1,600 cr in Embassy Reit

The realty fund was floated by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd in alliance with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. According to the terms of the deal, Blackstone offered 77 million units, or a 8.12% stake in the Reit, at a floor price of ₹345 per unit. Blackstone seeks to raise ₹2,660 crore. or $325 million, through the stake sale.