Kozhikode plane crash: Air India turns logo black on social media in solidarity

NEW DELHI: Air India turned its logo black on social media to express solidarity with the victims of the tragic plane crash in Kerala on Friday.

The plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skid while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. At least 18 people died in the accident. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The crash has sent shockwaves across the country with multiple people taking to social media to express solidarity with the victims which also includes two Air India pilots who lost their lives in the incident.

However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, Air India Express said in a statement.

With over 3.8 lakh followers on Twitter, 5.4 lakh on Facebook and 38,000 on Instagram, Air India updated its cover and profile photos on its official social media platforms with its logo appearing in white against a pitch black background. The airline's original logo uses red as a dominant colour with a hint of yellow against a white background.

Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media, said that expressing solidarity on digital platforms matters as it inspires people. However, this is just the beginning of the efforts that the brand has to undertake when an untoward event happens.

"This gesture on digital platforms has to be followed by genuine efforts by Air India to address the difficulties and issues that the victims might be facing. If a brand's social media strategy is not followed by effective on-ground initiatives then consumers will see through the facade and likely end up trolling it," Gandhi added.

