KPIT Tech acquires 4 Technica Group companies for 640 crore

KPIT Tech on Wednesday announced that its board has approved the acquisition of four of the Technica Group companies with Euro 80 million ( ₹640 crore) fixed consideration to be paid over 6 months. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of October 2022, post fulfillment of customary closing conditions, and at the end of it, Technica Group will be fully owned by KPIT Technologies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}