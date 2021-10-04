KPIT Tech to boost investments in software-defined vehicle solutions

BENGALURU : KPIT Technologies Ltd said on Monday it would make significant investments in middleware technologies and infrastructure to accelerate clients’ transformation to software-defined vehicles across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

As vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven, there is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle, KPIT said.

"KPIT intends to develop and enhance technologies and infrastructure to help OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and Tier 1s in this mega transformation of vehicle architecture," it said.

It aims to address the emerging challenges through solutions in software integration, architecture consulting, platform component integration, integrated tooling, and others to help OEMs accelerate the stitching of diverse components together.

“The development process of how software is written, tested, and deployed in vehicles will significantly change and will involve globally distributed teams and newer safety standards on cybersecurity and autonomous vehicle safety. Investments will continue to be boosted in near team to develop specific solutions and capabilities to meet these changing needs," the company said.

“The main objective for KPIT in creating this focus is to help our clients rapidly and seamlessly transition to central-compute architecture. Our platforms, tools, accelerators, and methodologies offer the speed, scale, and independence required by the OEMs. We are excited to partner with and contribute to the ecosystem to help advance this transition by at least a year," said Kishor Patil, chief executive officer, KPIT Technologies.

Currently, KPIT offers a broad range of technical solutions and has experience in supporting several production programs for its mobility clients. KPIT’s new investments in full-service capability, platforms, tools, and accelerators, will complement its existing software integration capabilities.

