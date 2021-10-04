Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >KPIT Tech to boost investments in software-defined vehicle solutions

KPIT Tech to boost investments in software-defined vehicle solutions

Premium
KPIT offers a broad range of technical solutions and has experience in supporting several production programs for its mobility clients.
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • As vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven, there is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle, KPIT said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : KPIT Technologies Ltd said on Monday it would make significant investments in middleware technologies and infrastructure to accelerate clients’ transformation to software-defined vehicles across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

BENGALURU : KPIT Technologies Ltd said on Monday it would make significant investments in middleware technologies and infrastructure to accelerate clients’ transformation to software-defined vehicles across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

As vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven, there is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle, KPIT said.

As vehicle customer experience is deeply software-driven, there is an increasing need for hardware-software separation and for the OEMs to develop, deploy and update software solutions faster over the entire vehicle lifecycle, KPIT said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"KPIT intends to develop and enhance technologies and infrastructure to help OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and Tier 1s in this mega transformation of vehicle architecture,"  it said.

It aims to address the emerging challenges through solutions in software integration, architecture consulting, platform component integration, integrated tooling, and others to help OEMs accelerate the stitching of diverse components together.

“The development process of how software is written, tested, and deployed in vehicles will significantly change and will involve globally distributed teams and newer safety standards on cybersecurity and autonomous vehicle safety. Investments will continue to be boosted in near team to develop specific solutions and capabilities to meet these changing needs," the company said.

“The main objective for KPIT in creating this focus is to help our clients rapidly and seamlessly transition to central-compute architecture. Our platforms, tools, accelerators, and methodologies offer the speed, scale, and independence required by the OEMs. We are excited to partner with and contribute to the ecosystem to help advance this transition by at least a year," said Kishor Patil, chief executive officer, KPIT Technologies.

Currently, KPIT offers a broad range of technical solutions and has experience in supporting several production programs for its mobility clients. KPIT’s new investments in full-service capability, platforms, tools, and accelerators, will complement its existing software integration capabilities.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Recovery trends showed signs of slacking across states ...

Premium

6 penny stocks with solid growth and zero debt

Premium

Molnupiravir, the covid drug that everyone wants to launch

Premium

Things to know before switching your health insurance p ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!