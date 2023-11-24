KPMG freezes pay for 12,000 UK employees amid economic slowdown: Report
KPMG has frozen pay for 12,000 employees in the UK, with no pay rise unless promoted. This comes after job cuts and pay freezes in the deals advisory arm.
Big Four accountancy firm KPMG has reportedly frozen pay for 12,000 employees in the UK. According to a report by Financial Times, the bosses in KPMG has informed their employees that they would not receive a pay rise this year unless they were promoted.
