comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Companies / News/  KPMG freezes pay for 12,000 UK employees amid economic slowdown: Report
Back Back

KPMG freezes pay for 12,000 UK employees amid economic slowdown: Report

 Livemint

KPMG has frozen pay for 12,000 employees in the UK, with no pay rise unless promoted. This comes after job cuts and pay freezes in the deals advisory arm.

KPMG in Chicago, the world's No. 3 accounting firm, and four partners were charged with civil fraud for allegedly allowing Xerox Corp. to manipulate its books to inflate revenue. Photographer: Tannen Maury/Bloomberg NewsPremium
KPMG in Chicago, the world's No. 3 accounting firm, and four partners were charged with civil fraud for allegedly allowing Xerox Corp. to manipulate its books to inflate revenue. Photographer: Tannen Maury/Bloomberg News

Big Four accountancy firm KPMG has reportedly frozen pay for 12,000 employees in the UK. According to a report by Financial Times, the bosses in KPMG has informed their employees that they would not receive a pay rise this year unless they were promoted. 

Notably, the report comes only weeks after KPMG announced massive job cuts and froze pay in its deals advisory arm following a prolonged slowdown in dealmaking.

The FT report states that employees at the Big Four Accountancy firms- Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC- have been given salary hike every year. However, the 4.6 per cent inflation in October in UK is bound to affect real-term by pay-cuts. 

The FT report also states that bonuses will also be cut, with staff in KPMG’s 2,900-strong tax and legal arm receiving 55 per cent of the full amount that could have been paid. 

The pay freeze will not affect the firm’s graduate and apprenticeship staff, FT reported. 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The 12,000 figure includes staff who qualify for pay rises because they will automatically move into a higher band based on seniority without an official promotion — as is standard across the Big Four

The decision marks the latest example of accounting and consulting firms tightening their belts amid challenging market conditions.

However, with the pay freeze now extended beyond KPMG’s deal advisory team to the entire firm, it suggests units that are typically more resilient during an economic slowdown, such as tax, have also been affected by the difficult environment.

Notably, all Big Four firms have announced redundancy programmes in recent months. PwC told its 25,000 UK staff to expect smaller pay rises and bonuses and potential freezes this year as a result of the “challenging" market conditions.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 07:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App