Big Four accountancy firm KPMG has reportedly frozen pay for 12,000 employees in the UK. According to a report by Financial Times, the bosses in KPMG has informed their employees that they would not receive a pay rise this year unless they were promoted.

Notably, the report comes only weeks after KPMG announced massive job cuts and froze pay in its deals advisory arm following a prolonged slowdown in dealmaking.

The FT report states that employees at the Big Four Accountancy firms- Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC- have been given salary hike every year. However, the 4.6 per cent inflation in October in UK is bound to affect real-term by pay-cuts.

The FT report also states that bonuses will also be cut, with staff in KPMG’s 2,900-strong tax and legal arm receiving 55 per cent of the full amount that could have been paid.

The pay freeze will not affect the firm’s graduate and apprenticeship staff, FT reported.

The 12,000 figure includes staff who qualify for pay rises because they will automatically move into a higher band based on seniority without an official promotion — as is standard across the Big Four.

The decision marks the latest example of accounting and consulting firms tightening their belts amid challenging market conditions.

However, with the pay freeze now extended beyond KPMG's deal advisory team to the entire firm, it suggests units that are typically more resilient during an economic slowdown, such as tax, have also been affected by the difficult environment.

Notably, all Big Four firms have announced redundancy programmes in recent months. PwC told its 25,000 UK staff to expect smaller pay rises and bonuses and potential freezes this year as a result of the “challenging" market conditions.

