KPMG India reappoints industry veteran Yezdi Nagporewalla as CEO

KPMG India on Thursday, 7 July 2025, announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the consultancy firm for the three years beginning February 2027, according to the official announcement.

The company also said that the second CEO's term will begin immediately after the expiry of the current executive's term.

“KPMG in India today announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for a second term, which will span three-years, beginning February 2027. The extension will take effect immediately after the expiry of his current term,” the company said in an official filing.

The company also said that the decision to re-appoint Yezdi Nagporewalla comes as the board of directors and partners of the Indian-arm are focused on the market as the firm continues its growth journey.

“My focus will be to continue sharpening the firm’s client focus, integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise and enhancing our culture to unlock value for our clients. Over the past years, we have built trust among our stakeholders with a clear emphasis on ethics and quality, which will remain our core,” said Yezdi Nagporewalla in the official statement.

Ajay Mehra, the Non-Executive Chairman at KPMG India, said that Yezdi Nagporewalla has been leading the Indian company over the last three years, and his strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with the clients and people.

“It has been our privilege to have Yezdi lead the India firm over the last three years. His strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with our clients and people. His insights and experience will help scale the firm to a better and brighter future,” he said in the filing.

Yezdi Nagporewalla has a career of close to three and a half decades, during which time he has dedicated two and a half decades to KPMG India.

Yezdi has garnered expertise in diverse areas, including client relations, market expansion, strategy, business improvement, transformation, and governance and regulatory matters, according to the company data.