KPMG India unlikely to feel impact of global layoffs; headcount grew 35% last year
- KPMG is cutting close to 2% of its workforce in the US, becoming the first of the world's four biggest accountancy firms to slash jobs in the country
Mumbai: KPMG India is unlikely to feel the impact of global layoffs across the accounting firm, having grown its headcount by 35% last year and with fresh hires from over 100 graduate schools, engineering colleges, and B-schools this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×