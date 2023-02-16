"Our business outlook continues to remain very strong. Last year, our head count grew by 35% and this year we have hired freshers from over 100 campuses cutting across graduate, engineering and business schools. We at KPMG in India remain focused on growth opportunities in India and aligning our hiring to our growth strategy, engaging with potential talent and providing dynamic growth opportunities to all our people," said Sunit Sinha, partner and head – People, Performance and Culture at KPMG in India in an email response to Mint.