KPMG to conduct forensic audit of Srei Equipment Finance

Last December, Srei was granted a repayment moratorium by the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from 1 January to 30 June. Under this scheme of arrangement, the company proposed to make repayments to various categories of debenture holders over various periods. For instance, retail investors will get their interest accrued during the moratorium period within 15 days of it ending. The order has been challenged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bondholders and credit rating agencies in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).