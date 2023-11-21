KPMG LLP, a multinational audit, tax and advisory firm, has further expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new global delivery centre office in Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new office, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and collaboration spaces, will accommodate a growing team of professionals, a statement said.

KPMG currently has over 250 professionals in Kolkata and has ambitious plans to double its workforce by FY'25, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

This expansion reflects the firm's recognition of Kolkata's vibrant talent pool and its strategic importance to KPMG's growth strategy, the firm said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The professionals in Kolkata are joining a team of individuals developing critical skills that support the audit today and the more data-driven audit we are driving towards," said KPMG U.S. national managing partner (audit operations) Tim Walsh.

Global delivery centres play a crucial role in KPMG's global audit strategy, providing audit and assurance support, audit technology, and risk management services to KPMG U.S., LLP., he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Given the talent pool available in the city, Kolkata is vital to the growth strategy of KPMG as we plan to strengthen our service offerings and create aspirational job opportunities," said Partho Bandopadhyay, managing director, KPMG Global Delivery Center.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.