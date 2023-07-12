KPMG to expand ties with Microsoft, will spend $2 billion in AI, cloud services2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:24 AM IST
KPMG plans to spend $2 billion on AI and cloud services through an expanded partnership with Microsoft, aiming to incorporate AI into its core services. This move is in response to a slowdown in advisory deals and a challenging economic environment
In a bid to include latest technologies like AI and cloud services, KPMG, will spend $2 billion on the same through an expanded partnership with Microsoft, the accounting firm said on Tuesday.
