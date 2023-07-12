KPMG to expand ties with Microsoft, will spend $2 billion in AI, cloud services

"This expansion of our global alliance builds on the combined power of two world-class organizations that share a common set of core values, working together to responsibly use cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies. KPMG is embracing the future, and we believe that AI is key to unlocking sustainable growth in a way that will build a better future for our people, our clients and society," said Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International in his press release.