KPMG to launch US law firm following court approval
SummaryArizona’s Supreme Court gives the firm final clearance to set up a law practice, making KPMG the first Big Four accounting firm to do so anywhere in the US.
KPMG has begun to set up a law firm in the U.S. after a court decision made it the first Big Four accounting firm eligible to practice law in the country.
