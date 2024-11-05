KPMG cuts hundreds of audit jobs to tackle low turnover, shifting market demand

KPMG LLP said Monday that it has cut roughly 330 people from its US audit business to combat near historic low employee turnover rates.

Livemint( with inputs from Bloomberg)
Updated5 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
KPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate
KPMG Trims US Audit Staff by 4% to Counter Low Turnover Rate

KPMG LLP announced on Monday that it has reduced its U.S. audit workforce by about 330 positions, representing just under 4% of its nearly 9,000 audit employees. The decision addresses historically low employee turnover, a factor affecting staffing levels, according to a source close to the firm’s strategy, as per a Bloomberg report.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

The layoffs follow KPMG’s shift to align its workforce with current market demands. “The actions reflect our ongoing focus to align the size, shape and skills of our workforce to the market, while addressing continued low levels of attrition,” the firm explained in a statement, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Also Read | iOS 18.2 beta 2 with ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and more released

Despite the recent cuts, KPMG’s audit operations have experienced growth. In 2023, the division brought in $3.7 billion in revenue, underscoring its importance within the firm’s broader service offerings in accounting, tax, and consulting. This wave of layoffs comes just a year after the firm reduced its U.S. staff by 2,700, a response to slower demand for deals advisory services that affected several of the Big Four firms globally, as per the report.

These staff adjustments come as other firms in the Big Four face similar challenges. PwC LLP, for example, cut 1,800 positions across its U.S. assurance, tax, and advisory services in September, the report added.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Pennsylvania sees final leg of campaign by Harris, Trump

Big four under pressure

Global revenue growth has been impacted for Big Four firms like Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and PwC, with all three reporting a slowdown in financial results earlier this fall. KPMG is set to release its own network-wide figures in December, as per the Bloomberg report.

Also Read | Trending News Today Live Updates: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror mints ₹164.2 crore worldwide

Amid these shifts, KPMG CEO Paul Knopp recently urged reform to CPA licensing standards, citing the profession’s diminishing talent pipeline. While Knopp reported no immediate recruiting issues at KPMG, he raised concerns over the impact of a shrinking CPA workforce on corporate accounting teams and smaller firms.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsKPMG cuts hundreds of audit jobs to tackle low turnover, shifting market demand

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.