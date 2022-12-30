KPTL bags ₹1,247 crore orders in India, abroad1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 04:20 PM IST
With these new orders, the company’s year to date FY23 order intake has reached ₹17,031 crores at a consolidated level.
New Delhi: Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Friday said the company and its international subsidiaries have bagged orders worth ₹1,247 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.