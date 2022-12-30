New Delhi: Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Friday said the company and its international subsidiaries have bagged orders worth ₹1,247 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.

The orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business, the company stated in a press release.

“We are pleased with the new order wins in our T&D business. With these new orders, we have further strengthen and consolidated our market position in India, SARRC and African markets. We expect T&D ordering momentum to remain robust given the thrust on renewables and upgradation of T&D infrastructure in India and International markets,“ said Manish Mohnot, managing director & CEO.

With these new orders, the company’s year to date FY23 order intake has reached ₹17,031 crores at a consolidated level. “The existing order book along with our diversified business mix provides good visibility for growth in coming quarters," he added.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to ₹98 crore on 7% rise on net sales to ₹3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Kalpataru Power ended 0.96% higher at ₹555.10 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday.