Kraft Heinz to split into two companies, shares decline 4.8%

Kraft Heinz Co. announced on Tuesday it plans to split into two separate companies, a decade after a merger of the brands that created one of the world’s biggest food manufacturers.

Following the breakup, one of the companies, currently called Global Taste Elevation Co., will include brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia cream cheese and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

The second company, currently called North American Grocery Co., will include brands such as Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Kraft Singles and Lunchables.

The official names of the two companies will be released later.