South Korean video game developer Krafton Inc. opened pre-registration for its upcoming game Battlegrounds Mobile India, today. The game is a new version of PUBG Mobile, a popular battle royale game that was banned by the Indian government as part of its crackdown on Chinese apps last year. The pre-registration for the game is only on Android right now, on the Google Play Store. The game will run on any smartphone with Android 5.1 and above, and at least 2GB of RAM.

The company is offering in-game items as rewards for players who pre-register for the new game. This includes a new mask, outfit and more. In-game items were an important part of PUBG Mobile’s revenues in India, though experts argue that the game made more money from tournaments set around it. Battlegrounds Mobile India is supposed to be accessible only in India, at least for the time being, and Krafton said it will be adding monthly content updates and “world-class collaborations".

Further, Battlegrounds Mobile India is part of the Krafton Inc’s plans to restart operations in India since the ban. The company had announced a $100 million investment in India earlier this year, which would be used to set up a team in the country. Krafton has put up job listings for individuals who will be involved in government relations, investment strategy and more. The company donated ₹1.5 crore to the Prime Minister’s PM Cares Fund last month, to support covid-19 relief efforts in India.

The company has also promised to make Battlegrounds Mobile compliant with the Indian government’s rules. “With privacy and data security being a top priority, Krwill be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," it said on 6 May.

