Krafton says Battlegrounds Mobile India has received over 20 mn registrations

Krafton had first announced the new game on 6 May. Battlegrounds Mobile India is meant to be a replacement for PUBG Mobile, a game that was banned by the Indian government last year. PUBG Mobile, though developed by Krafton, was distributed and run by Chinese Tencent Gaming in India, which is how it landed on the list of apps the Indian government banned over the past year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}