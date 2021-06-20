Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India receives over 5 mn downloads in two days

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: South Korean game maker Krafton Inc.’s revival of PUBG Mobile in India seems to be going well. The company has received over five million downloads of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in its Early Access phase.

The game is an alternative to PUBG Mobile, which was banned by the Indian government last year, as part of its crackdown on over 200 Chinese apps. Krafton Inc. offered an open beta for the game on 17 June and allowed early access from the next day.

The announcement was made through an in-game notification, and the company gave players in-game items as a show of appreciation for their support. Krafton had earlier announced that it received over two million registrations for the game in less than two weeks.

BGMI is a game specifically made for the Indian government, as part of Krafton’s efforts to re-enter the country. The South Korean company had stripped Chinese Tencent Games of its licence in India after the Indian government’s ban last year. It had also announced plans to make a $100 million investment in India, which would be used to set up its India operations and launch BGMI.

The game seeks to fill the void left by PUBG Mobile, which was arguably the most popular mobile game in the country. Krafton has also said it plans to work with the esports community in India, and hold tournaments around the game.

“The coming of BGMI has created a lot of hype and excitement among Indian esports fans. While getting my first experience through the game, I could feel how the theme is relatable to the Indian gamers and the different elements included in the complete virtual set to offer a unique experience," said Jonathan Amarel, a popular PUBG player who plays under the esports team TSM-Entity.

“The constant attempts made by Krafton Inc. to rebuild itself in the Indian market, prove that the Indian esports community has matured and has attracted interest on the global stage," he added.

