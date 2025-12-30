Kraken Is Now Valued at $8.65 Billion, Origin Energy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Origin Energy Ltd. said Kraken Technologies Ltd., a software platform that helps utilities manage the transition to cleaner energy, has been valued at $8.65 billion after the software company’s first standalone raising.

Kraken has been key to Octopus Energy Group Ltd.’s growth into the UK’s largest electricity supplier, leapfrogging industry incumbents to serve more than 7 million customers in the country. Sydney-listed Origin holds about a fifth of Octopus Energy.

Kraken will raise $1 billion in equity in its first standalone share sale from new and existing shareholders, Origin said Tuesday in a statement. That will pave the way for a formal separation from Octopus targeted for the middle of next year.

“Origin has always held a deep conviction in the potential of Kraken, and we have been able to maintain our highly valuable equity stake in Kraken, while supporting the continued expansion of Octopus Energy,” Origin Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said in the statement.

D1 Capital Partners will become one of the new investors, Origin said, along with a “leading energy retailer” with more than 10 million clients that will also become a Kraken customer. The Australian utility will invest $140 million as part of the process.

Octopus in September announced plans to spin off Kraken. The software has been licensed to other energy providers, allowing them to balance out power flows to households as energy-transition technologies like electric vehicles, home batteries, solar panels and heat pumps become more widespread.

Origin also agreed to waive its exclusivity to the Kraken platform in Australia in exchange for an additional 1.5% stake, offsetting dilution from the sale, it said Tuesday. After the equity raising and the separation of Kraken from Octopus, Origin will hold a direct interest in Kraken of 22.7% in Kraken and 22.7% in Octopus.

Suppliers can use Kraken’s software to offer cheaper deals to customers and incentives for them to ramp up demand. This helps manage the fluctuations in electricity flows that come with a more renewables-heavy grid.

(Updates with details about Kraken demerger from fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com