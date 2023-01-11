Krishan Chutani to continue as Dabur International CEO till 13 Jan, Raghav Agrawal takes over1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
The company said that Raghav Agrawal has taken over from Krishan Kumar Chutani's role as CEO
FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday said that Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of the company till 13 January, 2023 instead of 28 Februrary, 2023.
The company said that Raghav Agrawal has taken over from Krishan Kumar Chutani's role as CEO.
"Krishan Kumar Chutani - CEO of Dabur International Limited shall continue in the Company till the close of business hours on 13th January, 2023 instead of 28th February, 2023 as informed earlier. Mr. Raghav Agrawal has taken over from Mr. Krishan Kumar Chutani as CEO of Dabur International Limited," said Dabur India in its regulatory filing.
In December, the company had informed that announced the resignation of Krishan Kumar Chutani, chief executive of Dabur International Ltd. Raghav Agrawal will take over Chutani’s role as CEO.
Dabur India Ltd said on its December consolidated quarterly revenue is expected to report low to mid-single digit revenue growth, as rural demand continued to remain under pressure. However the company did see pickup in demand late in the third quarter.
"Demand trends for the industry remained weak during Q3 FY23 with rural markets continuing to remain under pressure. This was further accentuated by late onset of winter in north India. However, early signs of moderate recovery were visible towards latter part of the quarter coupled with some abatement in inflation," said Dabur in its regulatory filing.
Dabur India Ltd reported a 2.85 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 from ₹505.31 Cr reported in Q2FY22.
On Friday, the company's scrip was down 1.14 per cent down at ₹548.15 at BSE.
