Krishna Bodanapu appointed as executive vice chairman and MD of Cyient2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:27 PM IST
- As Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of Cyient, is retiring on April 20, 2023, Prabhakar Atla has been named as the CFO designate and will assume the role on that date, reporting directly to the CEO
Cyient, an Indian IT and technology company on Monday, has announced a change in its executive leadership. Krishna Bodanapu has been appointed as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Ltd, while Karthikeyan Natarajan will take over as CEO and continue as the Executive Director of Cyient Ltd, according to an exchange filing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×