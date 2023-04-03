Cyient, an Indian IT and technology company on Monday, has announced a change in its executive leadership. Krishna Bodanapu has been appointed as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Ltd, while Karthikeyan Natarajan will take over as CEO and continue as the Executive Director of Cyient Ltd, according to an exchange filing.

As Ajay Aggarwal, CFO of Cyient Limited, is retiring on April 20th, 2023, Prabhakar Atla has been named as the CFO designate and will assume the role on that date, reporting directly to the CEO. Antony Montalbano has been appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM. Both the CEOs of Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.

MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, said, “Krishna has been instrumental to the growth, diversification, and advancement of Cyient during his tenure as Managing Director and CEO. With this reorganization, I am confident that his vision for the Company will continue to be successfully executed. I thank Krishna for his leadership, commitment, and unwavering drive to take Cyient to new heights".

Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & MD, Cyient commented on the appointment of Karthik Natarajan, “Over the past three years, Karthik has steeredCyient in its transformation to a technology solutions company. With his deep understanding of industries and customer needs, he has been a driving force behind the company’s success. I wish him the best in his new role."

On Prabhakar’s appointment, Krishna Bodanapu said, " Prabhakar is a global leader who has managed multiple roles at Cyient. He has successfully led strategy, operations, sales, and P&L for various businesses and geographies in the company. His global business expertise and diverse experience at Cyient provides him with a unique vantage point to contribute to our growth trajectory in the coming years. I wish him success in his new role."

Shares of Cyient ended at 0.06% lower at ₹994.70 apiece on the NSE.